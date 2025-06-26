EdgeRock Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

