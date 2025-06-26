Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,235,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,045 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,048,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,600,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 771,017 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,118,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 741,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.67. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

