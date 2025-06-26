Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.55. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

