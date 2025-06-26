Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.97. Envela shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 99,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envela by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Envela by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

