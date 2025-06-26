Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.97. Envela shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 99,160 shares changing hands.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envela by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Envela by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
