Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,547,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,381,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000.

Get Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.