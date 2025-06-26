Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

