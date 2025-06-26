Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,638 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

