Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

