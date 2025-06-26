Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $530,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

