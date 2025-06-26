Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

Medpace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $311.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

