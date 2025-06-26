Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 205.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,157,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

