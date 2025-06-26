Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,054,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 581,475 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 524,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,857,758.24. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,437,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

