Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

