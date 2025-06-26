Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Read Our Latest Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.