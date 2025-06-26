Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEI. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

