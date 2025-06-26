Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 163 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $177,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $80.21 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

