Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

FTXO stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

