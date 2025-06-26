Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

GPN stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

