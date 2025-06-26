Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3%

NDSN opened at $212.72 on Thursday. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.46 and a 200 day moving average of $206.55.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.