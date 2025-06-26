Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,279 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

