Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 592 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

