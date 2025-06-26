Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 8,211 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 522.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

