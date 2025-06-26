Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $820,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.