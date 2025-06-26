Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $159.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

