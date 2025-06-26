Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,045 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.47 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

