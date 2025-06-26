Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $63.32.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

