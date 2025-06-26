Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE GLW opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.