ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $192.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

