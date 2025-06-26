Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $4.60. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 81,526 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

