Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $2.66. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 5,680 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,945 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.95% of Evoke Pharma worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

