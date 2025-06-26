Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 136,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

