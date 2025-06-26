Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $60,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $75.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

