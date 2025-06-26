Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) by 377.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 33.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

