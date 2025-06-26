Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in YETI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 983.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $10,767,000.

YETI stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.88.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

