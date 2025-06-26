Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,447.56. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 609,897 shares of company stock worth $41,397,783. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

