Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $78.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
