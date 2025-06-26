Financial Analysis: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taseko Mines and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 782.35%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Golden Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $600.30 million 1.54 $61.28 million ($0.14) -20.86 Golden Minerals $300,000.00 8.56 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.33

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.09% 12.04% 2.89% Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Golden Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

