First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.98 and traded as low as $12.55. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 591 shares.

First Us Bancsh Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts:

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

First Us Bancsh Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Us Bancsh’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Us Bancsh stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.43% of First Us Bancsh worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.