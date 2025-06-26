Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

