Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 87,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $158.77 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

