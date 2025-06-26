Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $186.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

