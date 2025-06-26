Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.62 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

