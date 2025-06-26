Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in InterDigital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,209.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,633.91. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $714,728 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.8%

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.