Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,681 shares of company stock worth $24,177,219 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $285.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

