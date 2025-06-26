Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

