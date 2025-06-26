Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,495,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PSI opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $718.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

