Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.20 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

