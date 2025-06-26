Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

