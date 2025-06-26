Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,295.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $54,843,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.41 and a beta of 1.13.

