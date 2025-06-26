Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Okta by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

